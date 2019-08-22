The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to remind citizens who anticipate travel to Canada to complete and submit their visa applications to the Canadian High Commission no later than the Aug. 24 to take advantage of the opportunity for citizens to have biometric processing done in the Federation instead of having to travel abroad.

Nationals and residents are reminded that biometric processing will only be available to those who have already applied either online or by mail for a visa, work or study permit or for permanent residence. Once applications have been completed and submitted, applicants will receive a Biometric Invitation Letter informing them of the time and location of their appointment.

The Canadian team is expected to be in the Federation Aug. 30-31,to conduct the biometric exercise at the Marriott Hotel, and looks forward to servicing as many nationals and residents as possible.

Citizens anticipating travel to Canada, including for study, business, tourism, or family events, are urged to capitalize on this opportunity and submit their fully completed visa applications before Aug. 24.

The online portal for visa applications is found below:

https://www.vfsglobal.ca/Canada/Barbados/

For more information, please contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.