The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds the general public the deadline is today, Monday, Aug. 26, to make an appointment for biometrics processing in the Federation for those who have completed the online application for a Canadian visa.

The public is further advised that after completing the online visa application process, individuals should visit the website cic.gc.ca in order to finalize the biometric appointment process. The Ministry stresses Biometrics will done by appointment only.

Once signed in, an instruction letter and an information letter should be available for download. Applicants are to email Bdgtng@international.gc.ca with the following information:

Last name:

Given names:

Date of birth:

IRCC number (available on the biometric instruction letter)

Preferred date of appointment (Aug. 29 or 30)

Applicants will then receive an email with an appointment date and time. It is mandatory to respond in order to confirm the appointment.

Applicants should carry the instruction letter and their passport to the appointment at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. It is important to arrive at least 15 minutes before the scheduled appointment.