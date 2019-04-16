The circumstances surrounding the death of Ryan Richardson of Buck’s Hill are being investigated by the Police.

Investigations so far have revealed that sometime after midday on Sunday, April 14, Richardson’s body was found by his brother hanging from a rope tied to the ceiling in his home. The District Medical Officer was summoned to the scene and pronounced him dead. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Persons with information regarding this incident are being urged to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391/5392 or the crime hotline by dialling 707.