Delayed or derailed?

Nevis Premier the Hon. Vance W. Amory wants things done by the book and in a constitutional way.

In what appeared to be a reversal of plans, Mr. Amory made a stern speech to his party’s caucus held Sunday March 26, chastising the gathering of 100 people, including a dozen persons who were flown in to the Federation from New York,London,Florida,Washington and the Virgin Islands.

Quoting from a copy of the Concerned Citizen Movement constitution, Amory declared the party leader must be chosen by a convention and that anyone submitted by the party’s executive may mean nothing if other persons are nominated and seconded from the convention floor.

While giving a civic lesson on the formation and evolution of the CCM party, Amory gave no indication that he is stepping aside as party leader.

Relations between Nevis premier Vance Amory and his deputy Mark A G Brantley could only be described as chilly these days.

A CCM insider who spoke to The Observer on condition of anonymity described the atmosphere that way.The source suggested that Mr. Brantley should sit down with Mr. Amory and find out what his plans are and try to work around.Amory’s plans.

He said the rush to force Amory out could only hurt Brantley.He believes Brantley should allow the current NIA term to finish and have elections January or February next year.His reasoning for this suggestion is to allow Brantley to get the hospital project on its way so that Brantley could face the elections with something in his name being accomplished.

Our source said, however, that it is unclear if Premier Amory will run for the upcoming elections. “Amory is keeping his cards close to his chest and has not made any public announcement against running, the CCM insider said.

He said that the Premier as well as many top CCM supporters,are displeased at what appears to be a rush for Amory to leave.

He said that with Amory at the top of the ticket,it would be a sure win for CCM but conceded that the public perception of a push to get the rid of Amory will hurt CCM when the elections are called.

Citizens from the Premier’s Gingerland constituency have told The Observer it appears as though Amory had a change of heart.

“I think that he is running again,”one prominent Amory supporter told this newspaper. Another said Amory is only making sure that things are done properly.

The Hon Mark A. G. Brantley addressed the caucus and thanked those present for their faith in making in him party leader. But Mr. Brantley appeared visibly upset over the outcome of the afternoon events.

The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) met three weeks ago and nominated persons for the party’s new executive.

Party Chairperson StedmondTross confirmed that Brantley was nominated by Hon. Alexis Jeffers to serve as Party Leader and the Hon. Alexis Jeffers was in turn nominated by Brantley to serve as Deputy Leader.

The Observer understands that the Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams was unanimously nominated as Party Chairperson.

Brandy-Williams spoke to The Observer last week ahead of Sunday’s caucus.She currently serves as Junior Minister in the Ministry of Social Development.She told this newspaper she is pleased with the nomination and considers it as a step in the right direction.

“It has always been my believe to run for elective politics and that is why when I was asked to be a part of this government I took the opportunity because I saw it as a part of the stepping stone to get to the next level. So I am actually putting things in place to run at some point,” she said.

When asked if the “some point” would be the upcoming elections that would be called in Nevis by January 2018, she had this response:

“No I can’t say next election because next election is very soon so I don’t see myself being fully prepared as I ought to be for that election. But in the not too distant future, I will – I shall have my name on the ballot.”

Brandy-Williams clarified that she does consider her nomination to the CCM executive as a step in the right direction and confirmed the rumors of her nomination as the Party’s Chairperson.

“That is indeed a step up. What it is for now is a nomination. I have been nominated but then it has to go caucus and at caucus we will then vote on it. What I can say at this point is that I have no opposers, no opposition to speak. I have been unanimously nominated so to speak for that position. But it is indeed a step in that direction. I look for every opportunity to advance my cause,” she said.

Other nominations are said to include Keith Scarborough – nominated Deputy Chairperson, Lorna Hunkins – nominated Secretary, Oscar Walters – nominated Treasurer and Timothy Caines – nominated Public Relations Officer.

Party chairman Steadman Tross told The Observer Tuesday that no date has been set for a convention. Another party executive member said that in the past, planning for a convention took months.