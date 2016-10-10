Delta threatens to cut off fuel supplies to NEVLEC

By Monique Washington



Delta Petroleum, the supplier of diesel fuel and other lubricants to the Nevis Electricity Company, has threaten to “lock off fuel” supplies to NEVLEC if they do not agree to pay to install new pipeline.

A source close to NEVLEC told The Observer that Delta Petroleum requested in July, that the electric company pay US $439,000 to change the pipeline, which runs from the Delta tanks at Long Point to the power plant in Prospect.

The Observer was told that the request was quickly shut down. In addition, Delta suggested that NEVLEC take on the responsibility of finding land to lay the pipes. Weeks later, Delta approached NEVLEC again requesting a partnership between Delta and NEVLEC in installing new pipes, that meeting ended abruptly after NEVLEC board members walked out.

Delta owns the existing pipeline. It is alleged that Delta signed a contract with the former NRP administration to have new pipelines installed. The Observer confirmed with Carlisle Powell, a former Minister in charge of NEVLEC that there was no such contract.

In early 2016, the source alleged, Delta breached its contract with NEVLEC and without warning discontinued the supply of oil lubricants to the Prospect power plant.

“We had to find other oil (lubricants) from somewhere else,” the source said. “The generators had to be drained of Delta’s oil so that we could put in the other oil.”

The Observer contacted Sharon Hobson, Delta Petroleum Plant Manager in Nevis. When asked if the company stopped supplying oil lubricants to NEVLEC, she said “I have no clue what you are talking about,” and abruptly hung up the phone to avoid further questions.

On Thursday, The Observer contacted Bevis A. Sylvester Delta Petroleum Regional General Manager, and was told he was off the island. Attempts were also made to contact General Manager Raphael Payne but he was not in the office.

Since 1996, Delta has supplied fuel and oil lubricants to NEVLEC.

In 2013, the Concerned Citizens Movement led Nevis Island Administration inherited a $7.8 million debt imposed by the former Nevis Reformation Party led NIA.

The Minister in charge of NEVLEC Hon. Alexis Jeffers announced, “In 2013, we inherited a debt burden at NEVLEC to Delta of just about $7.8 million…I can tell you…that we have done a remarkable job in alleviating that debt burden and that is something that we must be commended for…”

In less than three years NEVLEC paid the full amount of the debt and is now paying only for present usage.