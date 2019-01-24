CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Flamboyant Nursing Home residents received a donation of monitoring equipment and furniture on Jan. 23 from Dr. Ravi Chinnaswamy of the Nevis Dental Clinic.

Dr. Chinnaswamy presented blood pressure apparatus, glucometers and bedside tables to Assistant Hospital Administrator Ms. Shinnelle Mills for use at the nursing home facility.

He presented the gift to assist in resident’s comfort.

Ms. Mills thanked Dr. Chinnaswamy for the donation on behalf of the management of the home and the Alexandra Hospital. She assured that the donated items would be used in the resident’s care.

Ms. Mills was accompanied by Ms. Donna Hanley, Nurse Manager at the Flamboyant Nursing Home.