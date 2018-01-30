Department of Culture officials are special guests on Jan. 31’s ‘Working for You’

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Officials from the Department of Culture in St. Kitts and Nevis are the special guests on the Jan. 31 weekly radio and television programme “Working for You.”

Tune in to hear officials expound on recent initiatives of the Department of Culture in relation to the Revised Cultural National Policy, which is presently being drafted and how it will be designed to bring about human, economic and sustainable development. The officials will speak to folklore preservation and development, the importance of archiving and documenting our unique cultural treasures, the St. Kitts-Nevis Creative Industry Registry, and the Top Ten Music Video Countdown, among other initiatives.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity administration, which has pledged “transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the federation.” The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who provide “timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3 p.m. and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays 7:30-9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.-noon, respectively. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/.