The Department of Culture extended its condolences to the family of Kenrick Georges, celebrated writer of both the lyrics and music of the National Anthem, “O Land of Beauty” following announcement of his passing Monday.

Minister of Culture and Deputy Prime Minister, the Hon Shawn Richards, made the following statement:

“Kenrick Georges’ passing is a deep loss for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, who all owe him an invaluable debt of gratitude for our famous National Anthem which he would have penned in 1983 in celebration of our Country’s attainment of Independence. History would record that both Mr Georges and Rev. Mrs Edrice Lewis-Viechweg will forever be accredited for their major contribution of two of the most significant symbols, our National Anthem and our National Flag, which define us as a Nation.”

The Department of Culture also acknowledged Georges’ contribution to the field of music throughout his career.

Condolences and recognition of his work have also been documented on social media by contemporaries, including King Ellie Matt; music educator, Ms. Pamela Wall; and Culturama King Astro, among others.

Deputy Prime Minister Richards, who also chairs the national Independence Planning Committee, noted with regret, Georges’ passing occurred just two days shy of the Federation’s 36thAnniversary of Independence.