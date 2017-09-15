Photo: Shinnel Charles

Department of Gender Affairs empowers women at HMP to become entrepreneurs

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Under the theme “Engaging, Empowering and Advancing Women,” the Department of Gender Affairs in St. Kitts hosted a two-day entrepreneurship workshop for a group of six women at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) Sept. 13-14.

“There’s something so special about a woman who dominates a man’s world,” stated Shinnel Charles, gender field officer in the Ministry of Gender Affairs, as she delivered the opening remarks to the women present, highlighting that the workshop’s objective is to “ensure that women share equally in every aspect of national development.”

She welcomed the audience of women by stating that, “being here today means that you are taking the initiative to empower yourself, your community, [and] your children.”

Charles affirmed that the Department of Gender Affairs is dedicated to “continue educating women in this country by engendering empowerment, fostering creativity, organizational skills, leadership abilities and problem solving.”

The workshop was designed as a brief, yet intensive, training for women to aid those interested in developing their business ideas and business plans to be able to have the necessary skills to start their own businesses upon their reintegration into society.