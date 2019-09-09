The Department of Labour is inviting persons to come into its office on the 1st floor of the Ursula Amory Building, Victoria Road, Basseterre to apply for new positions for a Houseman and Ceremonial Guards.

Vacancies also exist for a Sales Clerks, Meat Cutters (males and females), Produce Attendants (males and females), Bakers (males and females), Marina Dockhand, Marina Dockmaster, Marina Guest Service Coordinator, Bartenders, Line Cook, Waiting Staff, Kitchen Assistants/Helpers, Drivers (trucks and buses), Security Officers, Cleaners, Housekeeping Attendants, House Parent and Deputy House Parent, Courtesy Clerk (bagger), and Replenisher (packing shelves).

For additional information telephone: 467-2071, 762-1029 or 662-2075.