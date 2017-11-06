Photo 1: The Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, junior mMinister in the Ministry of Social Development, presents a gift basket to Clefrin “Shine” Daniel, one of five men honoured for their contribution to cultural preservation on Nevis.

Photo 2: The Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, junior minister in the Ministry of Social Development, presents a gift basket to James Lewis Wilkinson, one of five men honoured for their contribution to cultural preservation on Nevis.

Photo 2: The Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, junior minister in the Ministry of Social Development, presents a gift basket to Norton Cornelius, one of five men honoured for their contribution to cultural preservation on Nevis.

Department of Social Services honours five senior men for cultural preservation

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The focus shifted to male seniors as the Social Services Department, Seniors Division, in the Ministry of Social Development singled out five men for their contribution to cultural preservation. The gesture also serves to bring greater awareness to the Seniors Programme.

Clefrin “Shine” Daniel, James Lewis Wilkinson, Norton Cornelius, Samuel Freeman and Joseph Elton Archibald were publicly acknowledged recently and presented with gift baskets by the Honourable Hazel Brandy-Williams, junior minister in the Ministry of Social at a gala awards ceremony at the Occasions Entertainment Arcade. The event was the culmination of a month of activities on Nevis in observance of the United Nations (UN) International Day of Older Persons Oct. 1.

“You have made and continue to make sterling contributions in the area of cultural preservation here on Nevis,” Brandy-Williams said. “We are honouring five gentlemen … because over the years we are not seeing the participation of the males in our seniors programme and so, we are trying…to encourage the men to support the women as they participate in the seniors programme.”

Brandy-Williams explained that a decision was taken to honour the men in the area of culture in keeping with the ambits of the UN’s 2017 theme “Stepping into the future: Tapping the talents, contributions and participation of older persons in society.” She said it is a fitting way to recognise the men, honour them in a tangible way and to draw the senior men into the programme, which is specifically designed for the welfare of seniors on Nevis.

The minister expressed the view that all seniors should be treated fairly, respected and allowed to live a dignified life, regardless of their socio-economic conditions. She said it is for those reasons the Ministry of Social Development through the Social Services Department, Seniors Division, continues to laude the honourees’ achievements and to give them their flowers while yet alive.