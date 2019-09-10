The Sandy Point Primary School and Outer Limits Athletics Club based in Sandy Point were the winners in their respective categories at the Department of Sports 36th Independence 10-Mile Road Relay held Sunday.

Eight primary schools participated in the event, with students taking part in a six-mile run from Cabbage Tree, Cayon, to the Independence Square in Basseterre. Winner Sandy Point Primary School was followed by the Dr. William Connor and Dieppe Bay Primary Schools, in second and third place respectively.

In the High School/Club segment, runners from four entities faced a 10-mile challenge stretching from Tabernacle to Independence Square.Winner Outer Limits Athletics Club was followed by the Charles E. Mills Secondary School in first place, and Fast Twitch Track Club from Basseterre in second.

Director of the Department of Sports, Anthony Wiltshire, said that the event was successful, with some 100 persons participating. He described feedback as generally positive and encouraged all nationals and residents to participate in other Independence-related activities.

Among the more popular public Independence events are the Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series on Sept. 12; the National Heroes Day Observance Sept. 16; and the Independence Day Parade Sept. 19. Entertainment events such as a Nevis National Heroes Concert Sept. 15; One: Independence Flag Festival Sept. 18; and Gospel Concert Sept. 22 are also scheduled.

The full calendar of events is posted online at www.sknis.kn in the Notices section.