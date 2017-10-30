Photo: PS Stanley Knight (back, right) and staff from the Department of Youth Empowerment pose with several youth partners after the church service.

Deputy PM’S Youth Month address to air Tuesday

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In remarks that will air on ZIZ radio and television tomorrow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Youth the Honourable Shawn Richards will urge residents in the federation to applaud and openly show support to young people who are making positive contributions to society.

Opening this year’s Youth Month, which will be celebrated on the island of St. Kitts, Minister Richards will point to the theme “Empowering Our Youth to Soar for Much More” and say “let us challenge ourselves as a nation to go out every day for the next month and recognize the excellence in the young people around us” during his address that will air at 8 .p.m Tuesday on ZIZ TV.

The Youth Month Church Service, the first official activity, took place Sunday at the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle in Sandy Point. Permanent Secretary Stanley Knight and staff from the Department of Youth Empowerment interacted with the congregation and promoted the various family-friendly events.

Other activities for Youth Month 2017 include the High School Cook-Off Competition Nov. 9 and Chef Competition Nov. 23; Youth Island-Wide Bike Ride Nov. 12; the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Awards Ceremony Nov. 16; the Youth Month March and Rally Nov. 24, and the Youth Service Reception Nov. 30.

The full calendar of activities is posted on the Facebook page of the St. Kitts Department of Youth Empowerment at https://www.facebook.com/SKBYouthEmpowerment/.