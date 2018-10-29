CHARLESTOWN NEVIS — Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis, left the island on Oct. 29, to represent St. Kitts and Nevis at the first Ministerial Meeting of Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) Forum in Manado, North Sulawesi Province, Indonesia from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. He will be standing in for Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting is being hosted by the Government of Indonesia, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to discuss matters related to climate change issues including floods and rising sea levels.

It will also provide an opportunity for St. Kitts and Nevis and Indonesia to work together to effectively address urgent development and environmental issues, and to strengthen the existing relationship between both countries.

The Government of Indonesia believes, the time has come for archipelagic and island states to work together to address common environmental and environmental challenges, in the absence of forums which bring together archipelagic and island states irrespective of their location, size and economic development to deal with these challenges.

Indonesia has, therefore, taken the initiative to work towards the establishment of the Archipelagic and Island States Forum.

The forum will provide space for the development of smart and innovative solutions to tackle the challenges confront archipelagic and island states.

As a developmental forum, the AIS can also serve as a platform in which start-ups, the youth, private sectors, industries and civil society can collaboratively take measures to address the pressing environmental challenges related to climate change.

The forum brings together at least 46 countries that are either archipelagos or islands, and serve as a platform for developing innovative forms of financing, such as blended finance.