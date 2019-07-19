Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Sports, the Honourable Shawn Richards, underscored the value of sports as a tool for the government to promote excellence and peace among the population and called for greater support from individuals, stakeholders and companies while giving remarks at the 4th Annual Department of Sports Excellence Award on Wednesday.

“The accomplishments of the athletes, and our being here could not be possible without the generous support of individuals, institutions and organizations,” he said. “I kindly ask therefore that you continue to partner with us to support sports development as this is also a critical component of sustainable development, youth empowerment, nation building and a strong pillar of the government’s peace agenda.

Some 83 awards were presented at the ceremony to student athletes in six different disciplines — athletics, basketball, cricket, football, netball and tennis. Awards were also presented to a number of officials, individuals, and entities that support the work of the department.The theme for the event was “Making Dreams a Reality Through Sports.”

“Recognizing outstanding performance is a way to reward excellence and inculcate a spirit of competitiveness,” he said

The awards ceremony was attended by several dignitaries including Governor General, His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, Permanent Secretaries in the Ministries of Youth, Education, and Tourism, National Hero Dr. the Right Excellent and Right Honourable Sir Kennedy Simmonds and President of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Olympic Committee, Alphonso Bridgewater.