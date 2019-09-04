Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Shawn Richards, will be the special guest on the government radio and television programme “Working for You” Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The Deputy Prime Minister will speak to a wide range of issues including the 36th Anniversary of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Independence, and matters pertaining to education, youth and sports.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and happenings in the Team Unity Administration, as part of its transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation pledge.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development issues of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3 p.m. and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and 10:30-noon respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5-6:30 p.m. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/