Deputy Prime Minister and Minister with responsibility for Education, the Honourable Shawn Richards, urged students to “be the best that you can be” at the start of school year assembly at the Charles E. Mills Secondary School, where the minister himself had attended.

“We are saying to you to be the best that you can be in everything that you choose to do,” he said. “School isn’t just about what you are going to learn in the classroom, but of course whatever lessons you get in the classroom we are saying to you to be the best at it. Therefore, you’re going to the classrooms with the right attitude. You go into the classroom and you pay attention to what you are being taught. [When] you get homework one expects that you will complete the homework and you will give it your best effort. Be the best.”

After the deputy prime minister asked students how can you do your best, several students gave examples, including paying attention, having a good attitude, and working hard.

The deputy prime minister noted with pride that the Charles E. Mills Secondary School returned the best CXC results for the last academic year, and told the current fifth formers to continue on the goal of becoming the best students they can be by returning the best results for the 2019-20 academic year.

“Those students did not receive the best results by being mediocre students,” he said. “They received the best results because they prepared for their exams. That is a record that one would want you to maintain.”

He also encouraged the teachers to give their best to the students. “Once the teachers have given their best to you, we expect to see the returns.