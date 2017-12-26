Developing a more high tech CXC discussed in St. Kitts

Transitioning from pen, pencils and Typex to a technologically based organisation serving the needs of modern students is the goal expressed by Chairman of the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) Sir Hilary Beckles. The group held its 49th annual meeting in St. Kitts December 16-17.

Sir Hilary, who is also Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies (UWI), speaking at a press conference indicated that the meetings will be remembered for laying the foundation for further development of the examination body.

“This meeting will always be remembered for the affirmation of the need to transform the CXC to one of the most technologically advanced and robust institutions in the region, if not in the world.” He noted that over the year the organization has evolved to a more modern and effective institution.

“As you all are aware, we have moved expeditiously to increase the efficiency of our procedures and our business activity, and we have gone aggressively into the business of marking, testing and monitoring electronically so that CXC is now clearly an institution that is distinguished in terms of its technical efficiency,” he said.

Beckles stated that from a developmental stand point they were able to indicate that the syllabuses and programmes are designed to achieve two fundamental objectives.

“Equity within the society for the different categories of students, students who are also involved in academic streamed programmes. No child left behind remains the vision,” he said.

He added that the syllabuses have all reached a level of alignment with the specific needs of Caribbean people and economies.

“We are constantly looking at the future of our academic structures and wellbeing and answering the question ‘What kind of syllabuses and programmes will be required to produce the skills that are necessary to drive economic modernization and diversification?’ I am satisfied that we have now a slate of programmes in traditional areas of course, but also in the new and modern areas that are required to take us into the digital age and the digital revolution.”

Professor Beckles stated that CXC has enhanced its relevance in the point of economic transformation and diversification, but “at the same time it has paid close attention to how all citizens should be taken care of around the principle of equity and justice.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Vincent Hodge expressed his delight at hosting the meeting and stated that CXC was something of which Caribbean citizens can be proud.

“This year we are delighted to host the 49th meeting of the council. CXC is an examination body we can all be proud of…When CXC was born I think that was the answer to our Caribbean generation of young people.”

Hodge referencing having to do exams out of Britain that spoke to topics he was not familiar with stated the CXC provides a sense of familiarity with the student of the Caribbean.

“St. Kitts and Nevis continues to endorse the work of the Caribbean Examination Council,” Our principals and teachers work very hard to be in compliance, and we see this, as the way that our young people can receive the education and training that would make them truly a well-rounded Caribbean person who can fit into a global market.”

CXC is responsible producing exams for the regions secondary school leavers as well as for some tertiary level institutions in the Caribbean.