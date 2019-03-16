The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis Leeward Islands Cricket Board Women’s Team is now in Guyana to prepare for the Windies Women Championship 2019. The opening ceremony will be held today (March 16) at the Georgetown Cricket Club.

The two phases of the competitions are the Women’s Super50 Cup and The Women’s T20 Blaze. The six teams which will be competing are Leeward Islands, Windward Islands, Jamaica, Barbados Trinidad and Tobago and hosts Guyana.

The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis Leeward Islands Cricket Board Women’s Team will see their first competition tomorrow in the first round of the Women’s Super50 Cup when they will face Barbados at Everest. The Development Bank LICB Women’s Team will be wearing uniforms bearing the logo of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis during the competition.

They will face Trinidad and Tobago on Monday at the Guyana Cricket Club in the second round of the Women’s Super50 Cup.

In the third round on Wednesday, March 20, they will face hosts Guyana at Enmore; The team will face Windward Islands on Friday at Enmore in the fourth round. On Sunday, they will face Jamaica at the National Stadium in the fifth round.

All the matches in the Women’s T20 Blaze will be played at the National Stadium. In the first round on Thursday March 28, the Development Bank Leeward Islands Cricket Board Women’s Team will face Barbados between 9:00-11:45 am; in round 2 on March 29, they will face Guyana (9:00-11:45 am); in round 3 on March 30 they will come up against Trinidad and Tobago (7:00-9:45 pm); in round 4 on April 1, they will face Jamaica (2:00-4:45 pm); while in the fifth round on April 3, they will face Windward Islands (2:00-4:45 pm).

The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis Leeward Islands Cricket Board Women’s Team is made up of Shawnisha Hector (captain), Saneldo Willett (Vice Captain), Rozel Liburd, Tynetta McKoy, Melicia Clarke, Jamella McClure, Amanda Edwards, Terez Parker, Tonya Martin, Jenisen Richards, Malissa Howard, Elisa Claxton, Tiffany Thorpe, and Shebani Bhaskar. Kattian Edward-Baltimore is the manager, while Leon Rodney is the coach.

Five of the players on the team are from St. Kitts and Nevis including Nevisian Saneldo Willett who is the vice-captain. Others are Tynetta McKoy and Elisa Claxton from St. Kitts; and Rozel Liburd and Melicia Clarke from Nevis. There are two guest players on the team, Tiffany Thorpe from Barbados, and Shebani Bhaskar from the USA.

“Development Bank has always been a partner,” said Vernon Springer, Leeward Islands Cricket Board’s Cricket Operations Manager. “They have been a partner with us for a long time and it has been an existing partnership we cherish a whole lot, because over the years they would have sponsored our Under-17 and Under-19 uniforms, including our Under-15 and the women’s team. But this time we are cementing a realistic partnership, going forward with the women’s cricket team, which we feel needs that support as compared to the other age-groups tournaments.”

Springer thanked the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis for taking a keen interest in the team’s development singling out the bank’s CEO Lenworth Harris who is a former St. Kitts cricketer and the bank’s Marketing Officer Vernitha Maynard who was instrumental in ensuring that sports, particularly cricket, received the support of the bank.

Manager of the Development Bank Leeward Islands Cricket Women’s Team Kattian Edward-Baltimore said that even though the team is the newest in the tournament, she is proud of the players.

Edward-Baltimore also said that the players take the game seriously. “When they play they do not play for themselves,” she said. “They play for their family because they do not want that grinding when they go home. They play for their friends, they play for the Leewards, they play for their country and they do not want to let the sponsor down, because one thing we boast is of having the best uniform in the entire competition.”