CHARLESTOWN, Nevis -– “Today’s youth will be tomorrow’s leaders,” said MS. Hyacinth Pemberton, Manager of the Nevis branch of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, during Gingerland Secondary School’s Feb. 6 Career Day Exposition. She congratulated the school for preparing the youth for the world of work through career development.

The Development Bank was one of the organisations that put up a stand at the Career Day Exposition in the school auditorium.

“The Gingerland Secondary School continues to shine the light by giving guidance to its students as to what to expect in the world of work when they leave school,” said Ms. Pemberton. “As an institution which has the interest of the youth as one of its core values, we were more than pleased to join the other employers who went to the school to talk to the students.”

Two Development Bank staff members, Delinquency Officer Ms. Hazeldine Lewis, and Compliance, Insurance and Securities Officer Tyron Jeffers and Gingerland Secondary School Form 4A3 student Ms. Shemeica Prass were in the booth. Ms. Prass is participating in a career development program at the Nevis branch of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Bank representatives participated in the morning session of the Career Day Exposition. The students were given information about jobs available at the bank. They described student loan and the Student Loan Investment Programmes (SLIP). These give parents an opportunity to start saving for the children’s further education from an early age.

Guidance Counsellor and Health Education Officer at the Gingerland Secondary School, Ms. Shirley Wilkes, said that Career Day is one of the activities of the Guidance and Counselling Department. She noted that the first Career Day was held in 2016 during which the school concentrated on Fifth Formers and getting them attached to a workplace.

“This year we decided to include everybody including First and Second Formers because they are the ones who are going to be choosing their subjects when they reach to third form,” said Ms. Wilkes. “We invited persons from the community in different careers to come and display what they have to offer so that our children could be knowledgeable when it comes to choosing a career.”

The guidance counsellor said about 25 career fields were represented in stands. The idea was for youths to visit the stands, ask questions and learn about the career. Students could ask people how they did their job, what it involved and what they would suggest to do to prepare for a job in that career. The students were asked to dress to depict their chosen careers.

“At least they could get out of their uniforms and depict the career they have an interest in,” said Ms. Wilkes. “They are all excited. I saw students dressed like air hostesses, lawyers, doctors, footballers, singers, actresses … I have seen several. They may or may not attain that career, but right now as they are thinking, that is the career they would want to choose.”

Master Lebron Senior a Form 3A2 student, who was one of the students who visited the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis stand said he wants to work in a bank or to be a businessperson. He said he collected a lot of information from the stand, including the offer of student loans, in which students attending colleges from home or overseas, could borrow up to US $35,000.

“It is the first time I have heard anything from this bank,” said Master Senior. “About the student loans, they give a good amount of student loans. With a student loan you could get an opportunity to go and study. I will want to take a student loan and this is the bank to come to.”