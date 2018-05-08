Development Bank partners with Indian Castle fisher folks to buttress food security

From DBSKN

Charlestown, Nevis – Nevisians were disappointed, to some extent, on Labour Monday May 7 as inclement weather and rough sea conditions did not allow fishermen to go out to sea for the 5th Annual Indian Castle Fisher Folks Association’s Fishing Slam/Competition normally held at Indian Castle Bay Hanley’s Road.

“That is unfortunate, but we control what we can, and unfortunately we cannot control the weather,” said association’s President Stephen Moore. “The boats didn’t go out today, but we promise that in the near future we will have the fishing tournament.”

Whit Sunday (May 20) was touted as a possible day. However, land-based activities went on and according to Moore, “This is a very small crowd to what we are accustomed to, because people normally come for the fish. We postponed the competition, but held the land-based activities so as to raffle a car because the tournament is about us while the raffle is about the people.”

The president took the opportunity to thank the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, which through its Nevis branch had come in this year as one of the tournament’s corporate sponsors. He stated that it was proof enough that the Development Bank has a social obligation and one it plays well when it comes to food security, for it to sponsor such an event.

“We want to thank the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis for being on board, as well as other sponsors,” said Moore. “I want to thank Development Bank for aiding us to put on this event and I am pretty much sure that we are going to use those funds in the best possible way to aid fishers, including having the fishing tournament at a later date.”

According to Moore, fishing has always been put at the back burner, yet it is actually at the forefront when it comes to food security. Giving an example of the two recent hurricanes, he said that after they caused damage to plants, fishermen were able to go to the sea the following day and assisted in putting food on the table.

“By extension, the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis is a partner in food security and I will be glad for that really and truly because people think the bank is just about money, but money is not good unless you put it to use and you put it to good use to secure what relates to food,” said oore.

Development Bank’s sponsorship cheque was presented to a member of the Indian Castle Fisher Folks Association, Nigel Moore, by Jean Alcendor-Browne, the bank’s credit risk management officer, at the Nevis Branch on Friday, May 4.

“Fishing is a noble profession that was practised in biblical times,” said Alcendor-Browne. “Jesus not only talked about it, but went ahead and gave tips to his disciples on how to catch more fish. Fishing provided food security in those days and he even facilitated for a multitude of 5,000 to be fed on fish. Our fisher folks at Indian Castle must be given all the encouragement and assistance they need, because they are assisting in feeding our country. We at Development Bank salute them.”

Upon receiving the check, Nigel Simmonds noted that the association was also looking at the protection of the village on a whole. “This event (fishing tournament) is one of the fundraisers and we are doing a lot of fundraising throughout the course of the year,” he said. “We are very much appreciative of Development Bank’s assistance.”

Minister of Information, Culture, Youth and Sports in the Nevis Island Administration the Hon. Eric Evelyn, who is the local area parliamentary representative in the Nevis Island Assembly, attended the function at Indian Castle, as did Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration Huey Sargeant.

“As the area representative for St. George’s, I am very pleased once again that the Indian Castle Fisher Folks Association would have organised their annual fishing tournament,” said Evelyn, who also regretted that bad weather did not allow the fishermen go out to sea. “We are always happy when organisations can do things like these, organise things to bring the community together, to bring [people] together in a nice friendly, social atmosphere. Everybody is having a wonderful time today, nice and clean atmosphere, and clean fun. I want to commend the association once again, and I would trust that this activity will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Evelyn also commended the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis for partnering with the Indian Castle Fisher Folks by coming on board as a corporate sponsor of the event. “The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis has been a great corporate citizen,” he said. “They have been coming forward and sponsoring activities of this nature – sporting activities, and other activities. I really want to say thanks to the Development Bank for the great work they have been doing in terms of sponsorship and I would just like to wish the bank every success in the future.