Development Bank reaffirms its commitment to Nevis Masters Cricket

From DBSKN

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – President of the Nevis Masters Cricket Association Franklyn Daniel is thanking the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis (DBSKN) for sponsoring the Nevis Masters Cricket team in the 2018 edition of the Leeward Islands Masters Cricket Tournament, which bowls off in Nevis May 18.

“Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis has always been on board with us over the years and they continue to do that,” said Daniel. “We are pretty much appreciative of the bank sponsoring us for this event. Throughout the years they have been our premium sponsor and this year is no less.”

Daniel made the remarks last week when he received Development Bank’s sponsorship cheque from Hyacinth Pemberton, Nevis branch manager of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, at the bank’s offices in Stoney Grove, Charlestown.

“The board and management of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis recognise the role played by the game of cricket in shaping our youth to become well-rounded citizens of the federation,” said Pemberton. “While Masters Cricket is for players over 40, they still inspire our young generation as cricket is no longer viewed just as a game, but as part of our culture.”

According to Daniel, eight teams are taking part in this year’s tournament, quickly adding that they have not had eight teams participating in the tournament for a long time. These are defending champions St. Thomas, Antigua, St. Croix, St. Maarten, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts, and host Nevis.

Last year’s tournament was held in St. Thomas and according to Daniel, teams for the Masters Tournament will arrive in Nevis May 17, and play will be on for three days – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. To spread the game across the island, there will be three venues, Elquemedo Willett Park in Charlestown, Brown Hill Recreation Ground in St. Johns, and VOJN Primary School Grounds in St. James.

Nevis won the tournament in 2014 and 2015, but lost the title in 2016 and did not regain it last year. However, Daniel said “preparations are coming on nicely, because for all of it, you know we are home and last year we would have had restrictions by visas where some players could not travel. Now we are home so we have all of that, all of our guys are available.”