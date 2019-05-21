transformation strategy aimed at making government more efficient when doing business with the public, private sector and the diaspora is expected to be launched in St. Kitts and Nevis shortly.

Against this backdrop, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis (GOSKN) launched its Digital Transformation Survey for Citizens which will be conducted from May 20 to June 03, 2019.

According to a release from the local Department of Technology, the government intends to collect information from citizens about how they currently receive services from all public agencies and how they would like to receive these services in the future. The feedback received from citizens through the survey will assist with the creation of the Digital Transformation Strategy of the Government of St Kitts and Nevis. This strategy will allow the government to transform the way it provides services to customers by placing customers (citizens, businesses, investors, and the diaspora) at the center of its process designs.

The survey can be accessed via the link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/ r/goskn. Persons are highly encouraged to participate in the survey, as well as share the link with their friends and colleagues to ensure that as many citizens as possible have an opportunity for their voices to be heard.

Amicia Mussenden, Director within the Department of Technology, stated the expected benefits of digital transformation.

“Government agencies will benefit from increased overall productivity, innovation, speed-to-service, citizen engagement, and inter-agency collaboration. Citizens and businesses will enjoy more efficient, seamless, and inclusive interaction with the government. All stakeholders will have a say in defining the Government of the future,” said Mussenden. “A cohesive and holistic digital strategy will ultimately help all government ministries to connect with citizens in a manner that is more relevant, innovative, and timely. Opportunities for enhanced government productivity can be identified and explored, and all agencies will have input towards designing the future of government in St Kitts and Nevis.”

A team of Strategy and Operations Consultants from Deloitte will help the GOSKN to define its Digital Strategy, which will speak to a comprehensive roadmap for effecting transformation across government, leading to a new model for GOSKN delivering efficient, customer-centered services to its clients, leveraging current and emerging digital technologies.