LONDON — At the St. Kitts and Nevis High Commission, High Commissioner, His Excellency Dr. Kevin M. Isaac and Her Excellency Ms. Yamina Karitanyi, High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda, signed a joint communique establishing diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The joint communiqué formalises diplomatic relations between the two countries to marks another highpoint in the Government’s efforts to progress its commitment to developing mutually beneficial partnerships and expand diplomatic engagement with the Governments and people across the African continent.

High Commissioner Isaac took the opportunity to reiterate Foreign Minister Brantley’s desire to deepen relations within the African Community, bilaterally and through the African Union. He thanked High Commissioner Karitanyi for her government’s leadership in the African Union and its friendship and partnership within the Commonwealth.

St. Kitts and Nevis and Rwanda are seated together in international organisations and have a history of working together. Dr Isaac congratulated High Commissioner Karitanyi and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda on having been selected to host the Next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in that country’s capital city, Kigali in 2020.

Karitanyi praised the establishment of diplomatic relations and thanked Dr. Isaac for always being a friend to Rwanda and for his wisdom and guidance at the Commonwealth. She committed to work toward enriching the bilateral relationship in London and beyond.

Karitanyi accepted an invitation from Dr. Isaac to visit St. Kitts and Nevis later this year as the Republic of Rwanda seeks to build stronger linkages and partnership with the countries of the Caribbean.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Rwanda signed a reciprocal visa exemption agreement last year.