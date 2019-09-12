The Department of Gender Affairs is focused on its roles and responsibilities aimed at promoting human rights and resolving gender-based issues, including gender inequality, according to Celia Christopher, Director of the Department of Gender Affairs, in an appearance on the Government’s weekly radio and television programme “Working for You,” Wednesday.

“The role of the Department of Gender Affairs is one of raising awareness of gender related issues. It is about advocacy and it is about making referrals on behalf of the people, of the vulnerable groups and so on,” said Christopher.

Director Christopher noted that the department is relatively small, consisting of five persons who work tirelessly to carry out its mandate, as well as implement programmes.

Current programmes include, but are not limited to: working with men and boys which involves the advancement and empowerment of men; advancement and empowerment of women; Project Viola Teen Mothers Programme; gender-based violence and working with incarcerated women.

“Gender really speaks to the socially constructed behaviour of men and women including cultural, and sex is understood as the biological aspect of gender. So, people use them interchangeably and do not understand which is which,” she said, explaining the difference between gender and sex.

The Department of Gender Affairs is a unit within the Ministry of Community Development, Gender Affairs & Social Services, with a mission to “Ensure that all persons, regardless of gender, are equal partners in shaping the Economic, Educational Political, Cultural and Social Development of the Federation.”