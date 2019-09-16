Director of The University of the West Indies Open Campus Country Sites, Dr. Francis Severin, visited the Federation Sept. 4–6 to officially introduce Mrs. Gaile Gray- Phillip as the new Head of Country Site, St. Kitts and Nevis.

Mrs. Gray-Philip was appointed effective Sept. 19, replacing Mrs. Susan Owen, who was promoted to Head of Continuing and Professional Education (CPE) for the Open Campus.

Dr. Severin, Mrs. Gray-Phillip and Mrs. Cicely Jacobs, Programme Officer, also travelled to Nevis and met with the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Mr. Kevin Barrett, the Principal Education Officer Ms. Zahnela Claxton, UWI Open Campus Nevis Site Coordinator Ms. Isabel Byron and Nevis Site Technician Mr. Dwight Wallace. The School of Continuing Studies and the Open Campus former Resident Tutor and Head, Mrs. Olivia Edgecombe-Howell, also participated in the meeting.

Dr. Severin Visits Nevis

Dr. Severin introduced the new Head to the representatives of the NIA and to the staff at the Nevis Site, thanking the NIA, on behalf of the Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal, for their continued robust support to The UWI Open Campus, saying the relationship served as an excellent model of support for and collaboration between an Administration and The regional University.

Courtesy Call on GG

While in the Federation, Dr. Severin paid a courtesy call on the Governor-General, His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, Sept. 5, to congratulate him on his recognition as one of The University of the West Indies 2019 Honorary Graduands.

Dr. Severin also expressed his appreciation to the Governor-General for his continued strong support for the UWI Alumni Association and for his continued hosting and championing of the annual UWI Global Giving Week event held at Government House.

The Director’s visit followed his attendance at the official opening ceremony and launching The UWI’s Five Islands Campus in Antigua, bringing the number of UWI campuses to Five: Mona, St. Augustine, Cave Hill, Open and Five Islands.