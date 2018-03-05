Director Wiltshire commends Warner Park grounds crew

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The grounds crew at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium in St. Kitts has been praised for ts efforts to maintain the high quality of the pitch and outfield during the years as work continues to rebuild the pitch square.

Warner Park is renowned among many cricket circles in the Caribbean region and internationally for being among the best grounds to play. This certainly was the case in 2014 when it was adjudged best pitch and outfield for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Work on the surface began early last month. Director of the Department of Sports Anthony Wiltshire commended the eight-man crew carrying out the work. “We take things for granted,” he said. “We come to look at cricket and we see the field, the pitch, but most people would not appreciate the kind of work that would have gone into getting the pitch, the field, the entire facility in good condition.”

The maintenance schedule is also very demanding, particularly in the rainy season when the grass grows at a faster rate. Wiltshire said he was pleased with the year-round dedication of the staff.

Acting Head Groundsman Everton Halliday often hears many of the compliments that Warner Park receives, particularly on game days from the match commentators and spectators. “It makes one feel happy when you see that your work is highly praised,” he stated. “If you are just doing work and everyone talks negatively, you will feel like you aren’t doing anything at all, so being praised for your work will make you feel good.”