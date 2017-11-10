Discussions of academic results chart the way forward to improve students’ performance

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The way forward to ensure quality education was discussed on Nov. 7 during the Annual Test of Standards (TOS) Results Presentation, which gave insight into the national trends concerning academic performance of students between grades three and six.

Student government representatives, parents from the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), principals, education officers and officials from the Ministry of Education all engaged in the lively discussion held in the Ministry of Agriculture’s Conference Room.

According to Science and Technology Coordinator in the Curriculum Development Unit Olston Strawn, the results showed that “in general, the performance for English continues to be relatively strong. However, there is room for improvement in composition and comprehension. In social studies, students generally performed well on the items that assessed their ability to interpret graphs, pictures, and diagrams. Electricity, plant structure and functions, and energy uses were the better known units in science and technology.”

According to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Vincent William Hodge, the findings will form the basis of the advice that would be given to people in the field of education such as teachers. The findings will also be relayed during discussions at workshops, which will be conducted to help improve the standard of delivery.

The Curriculum Development Unit, the Teacher Resource Centre and the Education Planning Division are playing a leading role in the enhancement of curriculum instruction and assessment practices. “[The Nov. 7] exercise of assembling the stakeholders in education to apprise them of the outcome of the last period of testing is a valiant one,” said Hodge, addressing the three entities that organized the presentation. “It reveals your attempt to be transparent and to welcome feedback, which could help you improve your future efforts. Given our thrusts to enhance what we do, by way of assessment, we recognize that you realize that the involvement of various entities is crucial and that you cannot do it alone.”