Former Hurricane Dorian‘s death toll in the Bahamas has risen to 50, Health Minister Duane Sands told NBC News Monday.
The latest: 3,500 people have been evacuated from Abaco and Grand Bahama to New Providence, the Nassau Guardian reports. Many people are still missing and thousands are now homeless.
The big picture: Passenger planes, cruise liners and government boats and ships have been transporting evacuees to Nassau, the Bahamas’ capital, and Florida, per the BBC.
- USAID director Mark Green told reporters Sunday after surveying the areas hit hardest by former Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas that the aftermath was comparable to that of a nuclear explosion, Reuters footage shows.
How the U.S. is helping: The United States Coast Guard has been assisting with recovery operations and conducting medical evacuations and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been processing evacuees in Florida.
- More than 47 metric tons of USAID supplies have arrived in the Bahamas fromto help an estimated 44,000 people, Green tweeted.
Background: Dorian first made landfall in the Bahamas on Sept 1. It stalled for about a day just north of Grand Bahama before being downgraded to a Category 2 as it moved away last Tuesday, leaving the islands “decimated.”
In photos: Dorian’s devastating impact on the Bahamas
Dejani Louistan, who was displaced by Dorian, with the only belongings she managed to salvage in the Mudd neighborhood of Marsh Harbour. Photo: Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Residents work on a roof in the “Mudd” neighborhood of Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
The remains of a home on Elbow Key Island. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images
Eludieu Jnnoel collects rubble and debris from damaged homes in Hope Town, Bahamas. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images
Residents await evacuation at a dock in Marsh Harbour on Saturday. The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting medical evacuations. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Residents of an area destroyed by Hurricane Dorian ask for food and water from rescue volunteers in Marsh Harbour, Abaco Island. Photo: Fernando Llano/AP
The remains of Grand Bahama International Airport in Freeport. CNN reports the walls have gone and “the ceiling has come crashing.” Photo: Yasmin Rigby/AFP/Getty Images
Damage on Great Abaco Island. Officials say 17 of those confirmed dead were from the Abaco islands and 3 from Grand Bahama, the Nassau Guardian reports. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Abaco properties Preliminary reports show some 76,000 Bahamians have been impacted and more than 13,000 houses damaged or destroyed, per the American Red Cross. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews deployed to Andros Island to help with medical evacuations capture Dorian’s devastation on Monday. Photo: U.S. Coast Guard/Twitter
Marsh Harbour was hit hard. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
The U.S. Coast has been capturing the devastation on the Bahamas while helping with recovery efforts. Photo: Adam Stanton/US Coast Guard via Getty Images
A flooded downtown street in the Bahamas capital, Nassau. Photo: Lucy Worboys/AFP/Getty Images
First responders escort an injured person from Abaco Island after the U.S. Coast Guard evacuated people from the island on Tuesday. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images
The damage on Abaco Island. Photo: HeadKnowles Foundation via Getty Images
U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Scott Buschman (L) and Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis (C) prepare to go on a reconnaissance flight to Abaco Island. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images
Editor’s note: This article has been updated with more details