It could be straight out of a classic spy novel, is former St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister and current leader of the opposition Dr. Denzil Douglas a double agent for Dominica?

Well placed sources in Dominica have told The Observer that Douglas has a Dominica Diplomatic Passport. The Observer tried unsuccessfully calling Douglas for confirmation that he is a diplomat for Dominica while maintaining the position of member of parliament in St. Kitts.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris raised the concern as to why Douglas appears more concerned about Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda and less concerned about St. Kitts and Nevis. Dr. Harris said, “Whose interest is he most concerned about, getting St. Kitts back on its feet again or getting Dominica or Antigua?”

If the allegations are proven true a legal question will have to be answered about his position in St. Kitts and Nevis politics.