Dr. Colin Cannonierwill seek to leave guests with a deeper appreciation for, and understanding of, all aspects of education when he delivers his featured remarks at the Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).

An Associate Professor of Economics and GLO Fellow at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, Dr. Cannonier said it is humbling to have been considered and selected to deliver this year’s featured address.

“It is always comforting to know that sometimes hard work does pay off, and any opportunities that I have to come back and help my country in any form possible, utilizing the skills and the knowledge that I have acquired over time in part thanks to my country in helping me to move forward in this particular career trajectory, I’m always honoured and willing to assist,” he added, while thanking Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris during a courtesy call at the prime minister’s Government Headquarters office Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Cannonier gave further insight as to what the audience at this year’s lecture series can expect, noting that his main aim will be to share his lived experiences and knowledge gained over the years.

“When I was asked to make this presentation, I thought about it and wondered what is it that I was going to say and so after some contemplation I thought maybe the best thing that I can do is to basically share my knowledge and skills and experiences that I have acquired over time and hopefully to impart those particular experiences with the younger generation. And so, in a way, a significant portion of my presentation would revolve around education and to probably shed some light on the other aspects of education just beyond the income earning capacity,” Dr. Cannonier said.

The Prime Minister’s Lecture Series, one of the major highlights for the 36th Independence celebrations, is expected to be attended by a wide cross section of society from senior Government officials, including His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, and Cabinet ministers to representatives of the corporate society and tertiary and secondary school students.

“I was happy that when we looked at the Diaspora in terms of finding someone who we think can come and deliver an inspiring message, someone who we think was passionate [and] had good hopes for the country, we were able among the shortlist to identify him and immediately I thought that this would be a fantastic choice — not just because CPL is being played and he is a cricketer — but because through our interactions from time to time I know that this was a son of the soil who is extremely interested in seeing St. Kitts and Nevis go right,” Prime Minister Harris said, explaining why Dr. Cannonier was the right person to deliver this year’s lecture.