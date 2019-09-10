Featured Speaker for the 2019 edition of the Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series, Dr. Colin Cannonier, will deliver a presentation centered on education and its broad aspects when he takes the stage at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Thursday.

“A significant part of the presentation revolves around education in its broad aspects. It is well established that those who are more educated tend to experience higher wages and salaries. However, there is more to education than these pecuniary benefits,” Dr. Cannonier said during a recent interview with the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS). “Today, economists know so much more about these nonpecuniary (that is non-income related) benefits which have a far greater economic and social impact on our societies relative to the more developed world.”

Dr. Cannonier said it was an honour to be selected to speak at such an event.

“It is an honour to be considered, much less selected to speak at the Annual Prime Minister’s Lecture for the 36th Anniversary of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Independence 2019. Since this is an annual event in which one person gets the opportunity to make a presentation at this level, it is indeed a little humbling to be in this position,” he said. noting the value of hosting a lecture series surrounding a significant national holiday.

“One of the more significant aspects of this Lecture series is that people who come from all walks of life and are passionate about their fields have an opportunity to offer insights and impart their knowledge that can be passed on to the upcoming generation,” he said. “Such an event offers an opportunity to engage in an atmosphere of understanding and stimulation of ideas that are crucial to economic transformation, enrichment and uplifting of communities.

The Prime Minister’s Lecture Series is one of the major highlights for the 36th Independence celebrations. The theme for this years’ Independence is “Unify, Transform, Enrich: Uplifting Communities for Independence 36”.