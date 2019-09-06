Dr. Colin Cannonier, a son of the soil, is the featured speaker at the Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series, slated for Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), starting at 7 p.m.

Deputy Prime Minister and Chairperson of the 2019 Independence Committee, the Honourable Shawn Richards explained the lecture series will be held on a Thursday instead of the Wednesday, as is the tradition, because of the CPL game that will be played Sept 11.

“He has consented to deliver the lecture this year, and of course we are looking forward to hearing from him, and we invite as many persons as possible to come to the lecture,” Richards said during his Wednesday appearance on the ‘Working for You’ programme.

Dr. Cannonier is an Associate Professor of Economics and GLO Fellow at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to his biography on http://www.belmont.edu, Dr. Cannonier’s professional experience includes work as the Balance of Payments (BOP) Economist and Statistician at Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, where he undertook missions to assist national BOP compilers in member countries and pursued development work in BOP. In addition, he also worked as the Country Economist for Anguilla, St Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Cannonier has authored over 20 peer reviewed articles and book chapters, which together have received over 200 citations. He has presented his research at numerous conferences, such as the American Economic Association, the Southern Economic Association, European Economic Association, European Society for Population Economics, the National Bureau of Economic Research Summer Institute, the London School of Economics and the Paris School of Economics as well as at various international central banks.

Dr. Cannonier’s research has also been featured in popular outlets such as the Harvard Business Review and UNESCO.He has facilitated or co-facilitated over 20 presentations at the state, regional, national and international level.

Cannonier’s awards include the Huel Perkins Fellowship from Louisiana State University and a Joint Japan/World Band Scholarship for graduate studies at Williams College. He also has the distinction of representing his country in two sports: cricket and soccer.

Dr. Cannonier received a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree with first class honours from the University of the West Indies—Mona (Jamaica), with an emphasis in Economics and Social Statistics. He holds master’s degrees in Economics from Williams College (Massachusetts) and Louisiana State University. In May 2011, he received his Ph.D. in Economics from Louisiana State University.

The annual lecture series is a major highlight for the Independence celebrations and features prominent speakers from various spheres of influence from the Caribbean and abroad. The theme for this years’ Independence is “Unify, Transform, Enrich: Uplifting Communities for Independence 36”.