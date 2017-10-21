Dr. Douglas proud of Elimination Mother to Child Transmission of HIV/AIDS and Syphilis in SKN

Former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and Leader of the Opposition the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Dougls has welcomed the recent announcement that the Federation has become one of the first English speaking nation in the region to end mother to child transmission of HIV/AIDS and Syphilis.

“This is quite notable,” Dr. Douglas declared, adding that back in 2014 ,Cuba was the first country in the world to receive official World Health Organization (WHO) validation that it has eliminated mother to child transmission of HIV and Syphilis.

Dr. Douglas said that for nearly 20 years as Prime minister of St. Kitts he was the lead spokesperson in the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet with responsibility for human resources, health and HIV/Aids

“I recall my own statement sent to the fourth annual general meeting of the Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV/Aids (PANCAP) in Barbados.

“I noted then that PANCAP as a concept promoted by then Prime Minister of Barbados Owen Arthur at the first ever regional meeting on HIV/Aids convened by the government of Barbados in collaboration with the World Bank in September 2000 in Bridgetown Barbados.”

He then recounted the event in the lead up to the development of PNACAP

“It was in February 2001 when Prime Minister Owen Arthur, then chairman of CARICOM…I had the opportunity to sign the PANCAP on behalf of CARICOM along with six other signatures. Among them were Sir George Alleyne representing the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO),Dr. Peter Piot representing UN Aids and Ms Yolanda Simon representing Caribbean Regional Network (CRN).”

Dr. Douglad noted that the act then was symbolic and tangible recognition of the enormity of the challenges faced by the region in combating this disease.

“It was recognition too of the need for a collective rather than an individual approach. It was clear then as it is now that HIV/Aids rampant especially among the most productive members of our societies -young men and women – needed a regional and collective strategy.”

He recounted a United Nations General Special Session on HIV/Aids in July 2001 when PANCAP was able to mobilize a delegation comprising Heads of Government, Ministers of Health and other technical officers from region.

“The impact of this Caribbean collective on new directions to the world’s approach on the fight against HIV/AIDS including the initiation of the global fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria cannot be easily erased.”

The former Prime Minster spoke about a trip to Barcelona in 2001 leading to the Caribbean signing an agreement that led to significant reductions in the anti-retroviral drugs in the region.

“I also recall Barcelona in July 2002, at the 14 international HIV/Aids Conference, when the PANCAP Group including Ministers of health and other officials witnessed the signing of an agreement between PANCAP and six pharmaceutical companies for significant reductions in the price of the anti-retroviral drugs and more significantly a common regional price.

“It was the first of such regional initiatives which has since been used as a model globally.”

He added that as a follow-up to Barcelona, a meeting took place in St. Kitts and Nevis between himself and former United States President Bill Clinton and members of The Clinton Foundation leading to a signing of an agreement with that organization.

He noted that for seven years now countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have been working to eliminate mother to child transmission of HIV and Syphilis as public health problems through the strategy and plan of action for Elimination of Mother to Child Transmission (EMCT) of HIV and Congenital Syphilis coordinated by PAHO.

“Several countries have managed to reduce new infections in children by 55 percent between 2010 and 2015, preventing thus some 28,000 children from HIV and thus advancing to full blown AIDS.”

Dr. Doulglas noted that PAHO has already expanded EMTC due to the successes of the HIV/AIDS and syphilis initiatives.

“Building on the success of this initiative PAHO EMTC-PLUS…which integrates efforts to end mother to child transmission of Chagas disease and Hepatitis B into the well-established platform that was already very effective.”

He also explained how the reduction of transmission of these diseases work through the PAHO initiatives.

“To reduce mother to child transmission of these four diseases to a minimum, the PAHO initiative proposed Universal Screening of all pregnant women, a policy that every country in the region and the world has adopted for the diagnosis of HIV and Syphilis, though not yet for Chagas and hepatitis B.”

The opposition leader then hailed individuals who were part of the fight in the elimination of mother to child transmission here in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The successful elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV/Aids belongs not only to the regional and international entities but also the personnel in the Ministry of Health and the national organizations and institutions in St. Kitts and Nevis who have been enlisted in this fight.

“I want therefore to remember and recall the role that has been played not only by those in the Dr. Harris administration, but those played by the previous Ministers of Health Rupert Hebert, Dr. Earl Asim Martin, the Hon. Marcela Liburd and the other health specialist who have worked tremendously hard in this regard.

“I want to also remember those who have led a spirited campaign working closely with families here to ensure that our counsel is up to date and pursued the National mandate that had been given from global commitment to end mother to child transmissions here in our country.”

He also commended Gardenia Destang-Richardson, National AIDS Programme Coordinator at the Ministry of Health, and all the employees in that unit who have worked hard in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“I also commend the community nurses at the various health centres. Those who were persistent, those who were careful, those who were diligent in ensuring that the programmes that we pursued especially in the post natal clinics were able to ensure that this scourge, that is the transfer of the virus from a mother to an innocent child at birth would not continue and thus come to an end in this country.”

At the last Prime Minister’s press conference Minister of Health Sen. Wendy Phipps indicated that in September St. Kitts and Nevis would have attained all of the benchmarks for elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV/AIDS and Syphilis.

“To get to that accomplished we would have had to get five years running where would not have seen a single incident of that transference taking place,” Phipps explained.

She added that St. Kitts and Nevis as well as several other territories in the Caribbean has attained that milestone.

It means that we are among the first in the region in English speaking Caribbean basin to be so qualified.