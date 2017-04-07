Dr. Harris boasts of Economic performance

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts- Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. Timothy Harris is boasting of his government’s financial successes since taking office in 2015 that has led to a 13 percent reduction in public debt and growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to Dr. Harris, in December 2014 the GDP stood at 2.2M and since then real GDP grew by approximately 5 percent in December 2015 and by 3 percent at the end of December 2016, while the size of the economy grew from 2.3B in 2014 to an increase of about 6 percent.

“The country then is not going backwards the country is moving forward the country is progressing and enlarging the economic opportunities and income for all the people in St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.

Dr. Harris further spoke of the significant reduction in the Public Debt since taking government in 2015.

“In respect to our public debt in which we inherited at 1.8b at December 31 2014 we slash that to 1.5B by December 31 2016 for a reduction by over 228 million or a whopping 13 percent,’ he said.

“This significant reduction was occasion impart to surpluses that allowed us to expedite the payoff of the IMF debt.”

One such debt that had payment streamlined was what was owed to the IMF totaling $228M and said the government had paid $117M to the IMF.

“Bringing an end to what had being a disastrous experiment in mismanagement. For the first time in the memory of our country we had to go a begging to the IMF for bail out and we thought that this did not reflect well for the country,” he said.

Dr. Harris also praised the strong financial performances of the SL Hosfords, Rams trading and the Bank of Nova among others in 2016 as proof of the strong performance of the economy.

“This is strong evidence of the superlative good health of our economy and a high confidence business have reposed in my government and in the overall investment climate,” he declared.

He said the government has set a higher bar and will return to past struggles, adding, “We are moving forward and progress is being made and again I give God thanks for these significant accomplishments in such a short period of time.”

The Minister of Finance also said few countries can boast such financial success in the Caribbean and around the world.

“People all over the region are hurt people from St. Kitts and Nevis are blessed with a government that knows how to run a country and I am pleased as minister of finance and prime minister to say our fiscal house is in order,” he said.