Dr. Harris commends rehabilitation work at HMP

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The rehabilitation work done at Her Majesties Prison (HMP) has received high praise from Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and Minister of National Security Dr. Timothy Harris.

Dr. Harris spoke at the inaugural Prison Awards on Sunday and said based on the CSEC/CXC and CAPE subject passes attained by inmates during the last five years at the facility was the standard from which to expand.

“I would say that HMP has already reached and surpassed this benchmark of training and education, and my administration encourages you and the residents to keep it up,” he said.

Dr. Harris also reported that the over the years the number of inmates and the amount of passes have periodically improved.

“Data provided by H.M. Prison show that, in 2012, three (3) residents sat exams in Accounts and English and attained a total of five subject passes; in 2013, thirteen (13) residents sat exams in Accounts, English and Mathematics and attained a total of 17 subject passes. In 2014, seventeen (17) residents sat exams in Accounts, English, Mathematics and Human & Social Biology and attained a total of 16 subject passes. Between 2015 and 2017, the exam results only got better,” he said.

“In 2015, twenty-three (23) residents sat exams in Spanish, Accounts, Mathematics, Social Studies, Principles of Business, Economics and Human & Social Biology and attained a total of 43 subject passes. In 2016, sixteen (16) inmates sat exams and returned a total of 33 subject passes in Biology, Integrated Science, Physics, Mathematics, Caribbean Studies, Communication Studies and Integrated Mathematics.”

He also indicated that so far for 2017 two inmates have sat Social Studies and Principles of Business exams and both attained passes.

“They must all be congratulated, and so should all of you for your contribution to their success. These inmates will leave more able to engage in the field of work,” he added.

The Ministry of National Security acknowledged 45 past and present staff members of Her Majesty’s Prison who have demonstrated professionalism and excellence in their profession.

Dr. Harris also commended the current staff at the prisons especially the females who he stated was working in a male dominated field.

“For employees in the prison system, hard work is a given and so too must honesty and integrity be expected, as well as a commitment to the safety of your colleagues, the inmates and the public. Knowledge of and adherence to policies and procedures are therefore valued, as well as professionalism, a watchful eye and an ability to de-escalate serious situations.”

He also called for staff members in the prison system to take seriously the monitoring of security operations at the facility and the other facilities seriously.

“My administration has made it clear and will continue to demonstrate – that there is zero tolerance for the distribution and promotion of contraband. We hope that all employees will cooperate – and where they fail to do right, the consequences will be firm and justly distributed,” he said.

Dr. Harris said the current staff at HMP is 82 with 54 being male and 28 on the distaff side while the current inmate population stands at 211 with 205 being male.