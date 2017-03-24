Dr. William Connor Primary to defend title this Weekend

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Dr. William Connor Primary School will defend its Rams Primary School Championship this weekend as they along with 17 other primary schools in St. Kitts battle for athletic supremacy at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium on Saturday and Sunday Mar. 25-26.

In 2016 the Dr. William Connor Primary School edged out Sandy Point Primary 10 gold medals to nine to capture the competition and also amassed six silver medals and two bronzes for a total of 18 medals.

Speaking with members of the media the Public Relations Officer of the St. Kitts-Nevis Amateur Athletic Association Evris Huggins outlined some modifications that will take place this year to the competition.

“We saw it very important to introduce the trials for the field events. That way we can limit the amount of people competing in a final. At a primary school championships if you have up to 20 schools competing and each school submit two athletes which is allowed you may have a long jump fleet of 40 which is impractical for a quality competition so there for introducing the trial was a means of having some finalist and have increased the quality of the competition,” he said.

That elimination took place on Tuesday Morning at the Kim Collins athletics stadium in the long jump high jump, cricket ball throw as well as heat for the 800 and 1200m.

Qualifying standards were established per gender and age category and only the athletes attaining the qualifying standards or the top twelve shall advance to this weekend’s finals.

The elimination process for the 1200 and 800 meters was also revealed with event having two heats and the top four Top four athletes from each heat shall automatically qualify to this weekend’s finals along with the next four best times.

Mr. Huggins further indicated that for the first time they were going to be introducing the hurdles to the championships.

“We have done some modifications it is not going to be the same implement that is going to be used for the other international competitions,” he said.

He stated that the Federation had benefitted from the podium worthy performances at the regional level and have had World Junior Championship qualifiers and an Olympic youth qualifier in the hurdles see it as important to introduce it at the grassroots level

“In the future we are hoping to see a lot more hurdlers coming through the ranks,” he added.

At the close of registration Friday, March 17, the SKNAAA had registered a total of 627 athletes from 18 Primary Schools.