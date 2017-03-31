Dr.William Connor Primary repeats

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The Dr. William Connor Primary School trounced their competitors at the 2017 Rams Primary School Championships to capture their second straight title.

The over 600 primary school students participated in a weekend of track and field action in front of near capacity crowds at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium with the students of the Dr. William Connor once again topping the standings.

William Connor took an early lead in the competition having had a solid four gold medal lead at the end of competition on Saturday.

William Connor captured an impressive 17 gold medals, four sliver and three bronze in the competition with their closest competition coming from a surprise school in the Dieppe Bay Primary School who captured 9 gold and four bronze medals. Third went to the Sandy Point Primary School who sealed 6 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Some of the Stand out performers from the Williams Connor Primary School was the twin sister combination of Kyella and Kyema Rawlins who between them captured nine gold medals in varying events both individual and team in the U13 female category.

Kyema won gold in the 100m and the 200m while Kyella won gold in 1200m, 800m and 400m while both also captured gold as part of the schools 4x100m and 4x400m.

Also standing out for that school was Adaxia Berkeley who individually captured four gold medals.

However the surprise package at the meet was the Dieppe Bay Primary School who finished with an impressive haul of nine gold medals with NiranWarde being responsible for three of those medals winning the 400m, 200m and the 100m.

Deychenelle Richardson also of Dieppe Bay contributed two medals to her school’s cause.

At the end of the two days of competition the Dr. William Connor stood tall over the other schools and teacher at that school Jessica Jeffers told members of the media that she credits hard work for the schools success.

She was also confident that the school can build a track and field dynasty in winning this competition.

“I told them that i was going to three peat but now I believe we can win five in a row,” Jeffers stated.

Other top individual winners were JahriqueMorson of Dr. William Connor who won the U9 Male category with 30 points, while Sandy Point’s JahkeelHendersont U11 won the U11 category with 42 points while NiranWarde of Dieppe Bay was the boys U13 champion with 34 points

In the females Deychenelle Richardson captured the U9 championships with 30 points. Adaxia Berkeley of Dr. William Connor the U11 title and L’Nivea Nathan of Tyrell Willaims captured the U13 championship.

Victor ludorum went to Jahkeel Henderson of Sandy Point while Victrix went to L’Nivea Nathan.

Also competing over the weekend was athletes vying to make the St. Kitts and Nevis team at this year’s CARIFTA games.

Attention now turns to the high schoolers for this weekend’s TDC interschool championships.