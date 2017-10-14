Driver Charged in accident killing teen Basketball player

A driver involved in the three vehicle accident that took the life of promising basketball player 19 year-old Seccada Garroden, has been arrested and charged with causing fatal accident by dangerous driving.

Sheldon Burnham of Verchild’s was arrested and charged in the incident police have disclosed. Burnham is on US$20,000 bail and has had to surrender his travel documents and has been ordered to appear at the District ‘B’ Magistrate’s Court in Dieppe Bay Monday, January 8, 2018.

According to a police statement the incident occurred at around 10:26 p.m. on the island’s main road in West Farm involving passenger bus HA413, car P4795 and Burnham’s jeep P5904 SUV.

Police indicated that investigations revealed that the passenger bus in which Garroden was travelling with a number of his teammates and car were travelling from Basseterre, while the motor jeep was travelling towards the capital when the accident occurred.

Garroden was pronounced dead at the scene and a number of his teammates suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the accident. The team had been travelling home following a game featuring the Sandy Point Pride Lions earlier that evening.

There have been six road fatalities in St. Kitts and Nevis for 2017.

A candle light vigil was held in Sandy Point at the Basketball Court in that community as family and friends paid tribute to the team member.

The teenager had been described as a promising talent in the sport having represented the Federation at The 2017 U-20 SP LIBA tournament held this past summer in Antigua and Barbuda where they finished second.

Garroden was also a member of the Sandy Point Pride Kings team and was recruited as a rising star to their A-Division squad in 2015 before graduating to their Premier Division squad earlier this year.

Garroden was laid to rest Thursday (Oct. 12) following a service and the Sandy Point Recreational Ground.