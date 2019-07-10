The driver of the vehicle which killed a pedestrian on Friday has been arrested and charged, St. Kitts and Nevis police said.

Diamond Williams of Greenlands was arrested for Causing Death by Dangerous Driving on Monday for an accident which left dead Hement Saffee of Shadwell. Williams was granted EC $70,000 bail with two sureties.

He will appear in the Basseterre Magistrate’s Court on August 1.

The accident happened at about 9.15pm on Friday and involved a motor car, number P7226.

“Circumstances are that motor car P7226 was traveling east along the F.T. Williams Highway and when it got in the vicinity of JAM’s Welding Shop, a pedestrian was crossing the road and was struck by P7226,” the police said in a statement.

Saffee was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner. The cause of death was determined to be traumatic injuries to the body.