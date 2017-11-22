Drug abuse prevention is topic of today’s ‘Working for you’

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The director of the St. Kitts-Nevis National Council for Drug Prevention Secretariat, Karimu Byron, and Drug Prevention Officer Newrish Nital will be the special guests on “Working for You” today.

The duo will provide information on the Secretariat, including its function and policies. Measures that are being taking by the Secretariat in collaboration with other stakeholders in drug prevention and treatment will also be discussed among other pertinent matters.

