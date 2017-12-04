Duty concessions begin today

From now until December 31 residents in St. Kitts and Nevis will be able to receive tax free concessions on certain items imported to the island.

The concessions are considered to be a part of government’s stimulus activities, which target businesses and consumers over the Christmas holidays.

Assistant Courier Officer in Nevis, Roger Fyfield said once imported goods are entered into the Customs warehouse in the time frame of the December 1 to the December 31 2017 and is cleared out of the Customs control during that period, persons will be able to benefit from 400lbs of food items free of charge and on none food items “you will be getting a tax free concession valued up to US $200 or EC $540” he said.

Fyfield said that the concession applies to “per shipment” and not “per box.” “If you were to import in one shipment five pieces it would not be on each piece it would be on the entire shipment as one, as a whole,”

Fyfield told the Observer that the concession applies to domestic customers and not businesses. He added that the items that are brought in through the warehouse at Long Point, parcel post or courier and the Airport qualify for the concession.

He made it clear that after the 31 December the full duties will again be levied on everything.

Meantime the Observer contacted the Assistant Postmaster in Nevis, Carol Jeffers who noted that during the December 1 to 31 period a high volume of items are seen being imported and shipped through the Post Office’s US mail Box service .

“Last year we had a large number of items coming in during that period. A much, much larger quantity compared to other months. Last year we had to be opened until way into the evening,” she said.

“We are expecting it to happen again this year and we are prepared for our customers,” she concluded.