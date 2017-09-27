Photo 1: Copy of the Duty free concessions form

Photos 2 & 3: Homes in St. Kitts impacted by recent hurricanes

Duty-free concessions on building materials facilitates home repair after hurricanes

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis who reported damages to their homes following the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria are being encouraged to take advantage of the recently introduced duty-free concessions on the purchase and importation of building materials to repair damages to residential properties.

This Team Unity government initiative, which runs for a period of six months, was first announced by the prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris Sept. 23 during his post-Hurricane Maria national address.

“The government is intent on helping to restore normalcy to the lives of all [people] in the quickest time possible,” Harris said. “We also hope that the repairs would result in a much stronger and more resilient housing stock in the federation.”

The duty-free concessions exempt successful applicants from paying import duty and customs service charge on building materials.

Deputy Financial Secretary Calvin Edwards told the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister Wednesday that the Ministry of Finance will rely on a list of names prepared by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). However, provisions are made to accommodate homeowners who did not report hurricane damages to NEMA.

“Those [people] can still come and fill out an application form,” he said. “The homeowner will get [his or her] contractor to prepare estimates of the damage and then the building inspectors [at the Ministry of Sustainable Development] would go out and verify that information.”

Application forms are available at the Ministry of Finance, the Treasury Department, the Inland Revenue Department and NEMA, or can be downloaded from the Ministry of Finance’s website at www.mof.gov.kn. Edwards further noted that designated people are stationed at each location to assist applicants in understanding and completing their application forms.

Preliminary estimates indicate that the public sector in St. Kitts and Nevis received damages of more than $140 million as a consequence of the hurricanes.