By Monique Washington

A fire broke out in the law office of Daniel Brantley and Associates in Charlestown in the early hours of Wednesday morning, causing the firm and several other businesses around it to close.

On Wednesday morning, sometime after 5am a fire broke out at the Juris Building on Main street. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The fire engulfed the second floor of the building which houses the Daniel Brantley law firm. The street was blocked with caution tape and guarded by police officers.

Some affected business owners who showed up to the scene early in the morning in an attempt to recover their property were initially not allowed to enter the ground floor.

Fire officers from the St. Kitts division of the fire and rescue services were on the scene as well as high-ranked officers from St. Kitts. The streets were reopened after midday and the flow of traffic allowed to go through Charlestown.