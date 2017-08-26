ECCB assures counterfeiting not an issue

Basseterre, St. Kitts – An official from the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is claiming that despite the discovery of four counterfeit notes in Grenada last week, counterfeiting is not an issue in the sub-region due to the currency’s elite security features.

ECCB’s Deputy Director of the Currency Management Department Rosbert Humphrey confirmed that last week they were three $50 counterfeit notes received in Grenada and one $100 counterfeit note, but was confident in the security features of the currency.

“I just want to assure the general public that the ECCB notes have a lot of security features,” he said. “As a matter of fact, our bank notes have the most security features for all bank notes in the world.”

However, he noted that during certain times of the year, cases of people trying to counterfeit and duplicate some bills occur. “We are basically secure,” he said. “We are safe. However, you would find from time to time, especially around Christmas time and carnival time, that [people] attempt to actually counterfeit and duplicate them.”

Humphrey also noted that a number of individuals in the sub-region have been trained to identify fake EC bills.

“I must remind the public we have quite a lot of trained [people] in the police force in the Eastern Caribbean and our trained [people] at the ECCB,” he said. “Notwithstanding that, commercial banks also have personnel who are trained to differentiate genuine notes from counterfeit bank notes, so we are on top of things in trying to pick out and know from the first glance to what to actually look for.”

He added that the ECCB is on top of the issue in controlling the counterfeit noted that had been circulated.

“It will make it difficult for [people] to actually pass counterfeit notes,” he said. “You will still find one or two passed, but is not a major concern because we are still on top of things in trying to deter [people] from counterfeiting notes and passing them on. At this time, the situation circulating on social media is only unique to Grenada and we have no reports from the other Eastern Caribbean territories.”

Last week, reports emerged of counterfeit notes in circulation with the fake serial numbers published.

The public is reminded that it is an offence to be in possession of counterfeit EC notes. Individuals who are in possession of counterfeit notes or think they may have received such notes during their business transactions are asked to take them to the Police Criminal Investigation Department or to the ECCB Agency Office in their respective countries.

Individuals in St Kitts and Nevis can bring the notes to the ECCB Headquarters at Bird Rock.