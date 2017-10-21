ECCB Governor calls for Caribbean to rebuild Climate Change ready

Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Timothy Antoine has called for the Caribbean to rebuild more resiliently in to adapt and endure the effects of a changing climate.

Antoine in an interview stated that the region will be under constant threat from monstrous hurricanes similar to Irma and Maria that devastated the Eastern Caribbean and Puerto Rico in September.

Antoine described both Irma and Maria as category 5 hurricanes on steroids and noted that what made it challenging for the Caribbean was that they came 14 days of each other. “So while we were still dealing with the aftermath of Irma Hurricane Maria arrived devastated several of our countries in our case Anguilla, Barbuda and Dominica. What that did, it put enormous strain on our response systems.”

The ECCB head stated that it is not a question of “if”, but “when” will the region face more storms and labelled it the nature climate change. “Climate change has no respect of people or places. It will impact the most powerful and the most powerless. It will impact the large, the small, it will impact the rich and the poor. All of us are threatened!

He noted that in the Caribbean it is significant that resilient infrastructure is rebuilt to withstand climate change effects. “Whether it is our ports or power plants, we have to build with resilience in mind. We are on the front lines, we are among the lowest emitters, but we were the hardest hit and we have no choice but to build back with Climate resilience.”

He added that the aim of the Caribbean at this moment is to become the first climate smart climate resilient region in the world. “In that future, I see resilient infrastructure that is green, I see a complete energy transition that is green…to begin to completely transform our energy situation not just to build resilience but energy security.

“So the plan is to make the region climate green, climate resilient…the first such region in the world. And now we are assembling a coalition of partners, both public sector and private sector, as well as developing agencies and development partners.”

Antoine indicated that it will need access to grants and concessional financing in order to achieve this goal. “Beyond the vision, ambition and plan, we have to resource it, financing is going to be needed. To do that, we would want to leverage, For example, the promised Climate Finance Funds. So with our limited resources in the Caribbean, we want to crowd in from climate finance and we want to crowd in the private sector.

“It is known, that some of our countries are among the most indebted small states and therefore adding debt on debt right now is impossible. There is going to be a need for grants and soft loans…to allow us to be able to invest in our recovery to build back better.”

The ECCB Governor, a native of Grenada, recounted what occurred in Grenada in 2004 and 2005 with hurricanes Ivan and Emily that completely ravaged that island. As soon as the rebuilding began another storm hit the island.