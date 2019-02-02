BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — For eight years, the St. Kitts Eco-park, also known as the Agro-Tourism Demonstration Farm Co-Op, under the management of the Republic of China (Taiwan), has shown the sustainability of agro-tourism. St. Kitts and Nevis can now boast full ownership of the viable site as on Jan. 24 it was handed over to the government.

“The transfer of the Eco-Park marked “a milestone achievement and an auspicious occasion,” said Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant at a ceremony held at the park’s site in Sandy Point. “This is indeed a proud moment, a significant moment for all of us as beneficiaries, and for the donor, and for the people and the Governments of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and also for the people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“This facility, this wonderful edifice, is yet another tangible and public demonstration of the high importance of the trust, of the confidence that they [Taiwan] continue to repose in the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The minister expressed the government’s heartfelt thanks to the Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Tom Lee, his team and the people of the Republic of China on Taiwan.

Grant said the government is confident that it has at its disposal the necessary human capital, material, financial resources for transforming the Eco-park into a vibrant self-sustaining and much sort after agro-tourism product “one that will be the source of much pride, much joy for our citizens and residents.”

The tourism minister said a variety of activities have taken place at the Eco-Park, including folklore presentations, storytelling, cultural presentations, displays, garden tours and a variety of other unique, immersive activities.

“The venue is poised to deliver a superb and a memorable guest experience,” said Grant. “The park will set us apart from the competition and enhance our already splendid reputation as a destination with much to offer to the discerning traveler and local patrons alike.”