Economic activity generated through Nevis’ first aggregate export

By Monique Washington

With the first shipment of aggregate on its way to its supplier in St. Martin, Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation has created economic activity for the Corporation and businesses on the island.

The Government quarry in Maddens operated by the NHLDC exported its first shipment to neighboring island St Martin on Tuesday evening. Minister the Hon Jeffers told the Observer Tuesday that an estimated 3,000 tons of aggregate will be exported to St. Martin. 15 trucks were contracted to move the load from Maddens to the Long Point pier where the badge was docked. It took around 13 hours to load the badge with truckers starting from as early as 5:30 am that morning.

Mr. Jeffers described the rippling effect the exportation will cause in boasting the economy of the island.

“They (truck owners) have to purchase fuel, truckers have to purchase tires, they have to buy lube, the truckers themselves have to pay themselves even though they are self-employed and by being self-employed they still have to pay their Social Security deduction. So it means then this commercial activity has a lot of spin off that will ripple through the economy,” he said.

The NHLDC took over the quarry from a Jamaican company in 2013 and purchased a Terex Finley I-100 impactor crusher , anaconda three deck screen , 3 ½ yards frontend loader , 29 ton excavator to the value of US$600,000 (EC$1.6 million) late last year.

The equipment produces material such as crushed stone, quarry sand, bedding material and rough based material as well as produces around 200 yards per day and is being sold less than other distributors.

In addition to St. Martin the Government Quarry has already sold over 450 yards to a business entity in St Kitts.

Jeffers expressed his gratitude to the staff that helped in the historic achievements.

“It is certainly pleasing to me as chairman and minister responsible for the NHLDC that we have been able to achieve this target. I also want to congratulate the workers. If not for them, we certainly would not have realized this type of production,” he said.