ECSC Nevis circuit opens with seven case set to be heard

ECSC Nevis Circuit Opens with Violence Suspects

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Nevis Circuit opened on Tuesday (November 7) with two murder cases, one rape case, three wounding and one attempted robbery all scheduled to be heard before December 11 at the High Court in Charlestown before Justice Lorraine Williams.

On Tuesday the first case for the seasons was called. Keon Moore appeared in the accused box to answer to the charges of wounding with intent and unlawful wounding . He had been accused of wounding Virgil Martin on May 20 2014 in Craddock Road.

He was represented by attorney John Cato. Moore pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of unlawful wounding and not guilty to wounding with intent. The charge of wounding with intent was then withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecution .

Justice Loraine Williams has fixed a sentencing date of November 29, and attorneys submission will be heard on November 27.

Other cases scheduled to be heard are that of Constable Randolph Diamond a member of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force who was charged with wounding Steadroy ‘Seamoss’ Sutton. It is alleged the officer shot Sutton twice while Sutton was executing his duties as a security guard at the Turtle Times Restaurant on Pinney s Beach on Saturday, September 19, 2015.

Delano Browne who was charged with attempted robbery will appear in court for the third and final time on this charge. Browne was charged for a incident which took place on May 1, 2013 at Yachtmans Grill in Cotton Ground. During the alleged attempted robbery, one of the two robbers, who the witnesses described as one being tall and the other short, were allegedly shot with the owners licensed hand gun.

Alexander Diaz will also be facing judge and jury. Diaz stands accused of the murder “Pabel” Santana a Charlestown barber. That incident took place on Dec. 21, 2015, at Enrique’s.

Everett Daniel who was charged in August of last year with wounding Pastor Sven Jeffers in Butlers Village will have his case heard for the first time.

Reece Waters is also scheduled to have his day in court after he was charged with the 2014 murder of 15 year-old Shant’e Claxton who was discovered in a school washroom at a public school in Nevis.

Roosevelt Brown, case will also be heard at the high court. He was charged with two counts of rape and kidnapping.