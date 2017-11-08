Edgar T. Morris renovations highlight government’s strategy to support community-based businesses

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Since the beginning of 2017, renovations on the Edgar T. Morris Primary School in Tabernacle have been in full gear, says Principal Kathuel Browne. The school has been in operation since 1972 and the renovations have been much needed, said the principal, noting that the roof had not been changed since it opened its doors.

Not only is the school sporting a new roof, it now features bright and colourful paint that brings life to the building and classrooms. Paintings of the children’s favourite characters such as SpongeBob, Dora the Explorer and the Power Puff Girls can be seen on some of the classroom walls. Brightly coloured teaching aids such as stickers with the alphabet and vocabulary can also be seen on the classroom walls.

The principal said that parents are happy to send their children to the school. She commented that the parents are in awe of how the school looks. Browne added that the children will learn better in the newly renovated environment, which has far exceeded her expectations.

The principal said that she is truly grateful for the help and support of both Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education the Hon. Shawn Richards. At a town hall meeting held at the school Nov. 5, the prime minister said that William Challenger and Son Company out of Tabernacle did an excellent job and that they made the community proud.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service spoke with Challenger, who said it was a blessing to be contracted to upgrade the school. He explained that he is a young contractor and was grateful that the prime minister gave him the exposure that he needed. He said that he has been in business for 20 years, but this was a “big break” for him and his 23-year-old son.

William Challenger and Son Company is now set to build a new health care centre in Tabernacle, furthering his service to his community.

“We have ensured wherever possible [that] when work is being done in communities, we give opportunity to local contractors,” said the prime minister. “That is why this school looks so new and refurbished. Young men out of Tabernacle did this beautiful work. Let’s give them a round of applause.”